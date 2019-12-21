This is what Narendra Modi's Delhi Police did tonight.



Police beating common people. Shame on you Modi and your Police. #CAA_NRC_Protests #IndiaAgainstCCA pic.twitter.com/E9N5K8DSRP — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) December 20, 2019

Police violence has been captured on videos shot by residents of Delhi’s Daryaganj area in the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens.

The footage (above and below) show police officials charging at people with batons and beating them up brutally.

