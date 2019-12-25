Watch: 13-year-old Shriya Rao’s song ‘Leave It Be’ sends out a message about climate change
Appealing to humans the world over, the song asks that we stop depleting natural resources, and allow global warming to go down.
Also watch
16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg’s journey to Nobel Peace Prize nomination
‘You are failing us’: Greta Thunberg’s passionate address at the UN Climate Action Summit
This is why women should lead movements against climate change
Also read
Teenager from Assam praised for correcting Donald Trump on climate change