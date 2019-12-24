The annual convocation ceremony of Jadavpur University’s in Kolkata, held on December 24, has been in the news with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar being refused entry by student protesters waving black flags, following Dhankhar’s comments criticising anti-CAA protests.

Later the same day a student from the Department of International Relations registered her protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act by ripping up a copy of the legislation.

The student was identified as Debsmita Chowdhury, a medal winner from the department for her academic performance. “Hum kaagaz nahi dikhayenge (We will not show our documents),” said Chowdhury. Before leaving the stage, she also spiritedly shouted, “Inquilab zindabad! (Long live the revolution!)”

Earlier, a student of Banaras Hindu University, Uttar Pradesh, refused to accept his MA degree at the convocation in protest against the Citizenship Act, and the arrest of multiple students.

