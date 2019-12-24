#WestBengal Governor @jdhankhar1 blocked out of #JadavpurUniversity on convocation day by University employees for supporting #CAA which is a law now. pic.twitter.com/qb1i5jckEk — Sreyashi Dey (@SreyashiDey) December 24, 2019

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was forced to leave the Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata after he was blocked outside the college campus and shown black flags on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

The governor had arrived at the university to attend the annual convocation when he was shown black flags for a second consecutive day, NDTV reported.

The protesting students shouted slogans of “Dhankhar go back” for, among other things, the governor’s criticism of protests against the Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens in the state.

“Students are waiting in the convocation to get their degrees...the chancellor is here at the gate,” Dhankhar said. “A handful of people...are holding the system hostage. Democracy is being chained. Rule of law is collapsing.”

#WATCH: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Jadavpur University after being blocked outside by protesting students, says"It's a painful moment for me as a Chancellor&Governor.There's total collapse of rule of law in the state.The state Govt has put education in captivity." pic.twitter.com/GcayRcxqef — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019

“All this has happened because the state has chosen to put education in captivity,” Dhankhar asserted.

The governor demanded the suspension of the convocation, and also demanded the resignation of the vice-chancellor, the NDTV report added. “The Chief Minister is to blame for this crisis,” Dhankar was quoted as saying. “She opposed the Citizenship Act and the citizens’ list NRC in public space, with public funds.”