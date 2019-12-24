West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was forced to turn back from Jadavpur University by protestors on Tuesday morning, a day after he was shown black flags at the institution and was called a “BJP activist”.

Dhankhar was scheduled to attend the university’s convocation ceremony. “[I] am surprised that in spite of my directive to VC [Vice Chancellor Suranjan Das] to go by rule book and abide by my direction as regards convocation, the same has been started,” he said in a tweet to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “In utter helplessness as of now I am leaving the Jadavpur University campus. Those concerned must soul search.”

The governor, who has repeatedly aired his differences with the Trinamool Congress government in public, said the protests were “politically motivated orchestration of obstruction” and claimed there was no doubt that rule of law was severely compromised in the state. “VC has informed the ADC [additional chief secretary] that he is unable to have any way forward with those engaged in obstruction and all this without taking any initiative of dialogue with those engaged in obstruction,” he added in another tweet.

.@MamataOfficial. Am surprised that inspite of my directive to VC to go by rule book and abide by my direction as regards Convocation, the same has been started. In utter helplessness as of now I am leaving the Jadavpur University campus. Those concerned must soul search. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 24, 2019

Watch | "This agitation is engineered. What are they agitating about? A law of the Indian parliament is to be respected by one and all": West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on students' protests at Jadavpur University pic.twitter.com/PNYy35LsHH — NDTV (@ndtv) December 24, 2019

#WATCH: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Jadavpur University after being blocked outside by protesting students, says"It's a painful moment for me as a Chancellor&Governor.There's total collapse of rule of law in the state.The state Govt has put education in captivity." pic.twitter.com/GcayRcxqef — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019

The protestors blocked the governor’s car near the university’s Gate 5 around 10.30 am. Members of the Trinamool Congress Employees’ Union waved black flags, and asked Dhankhar to “go back”, PTI reported. Some held up placards that read “No NRC, no CAA”.

However, Arts Faculty Students’ Union General Secretary Debraj Debnath said the students did not block the governor’s entry into the campus. “We only showed placards and raised slogans against NRC and CAA,” he added.

On Monday, Dhankhar – the university’s chancellor – had arrived at the campus to attend a meeting of the university court, one of its decision-making bodies. However, he could not attend it because of demonstrations by students and non-teaching staff. Despite his request, the court refused to shift the meeting to Raj Bhavan, according to PTI.