How CAA protesters at UP Bhawan continued their protest after being released from the police station
The protest in Delhi against UP Police violence was broken up before it began.
Numerous protesters was detained on Friday, 27 December at UP Bhawan in Delhi, where they were demonstrating against “police atrocities” in Uttar Pradesh following unrest over anti-Citizenship Act protests.
As soon as the protesters arrived at the venue, they were detained by the police and taken to the Mandir Marg station, according to reports.
Upon reaching Mandir Marg station, the crowd refused to go inside unless they were shown the order imposing Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, which was the reason cited for their detention. The demonstration, however, continued while a large group of protestors stood outside the police station.
The voices of dissent continued after the protesters were released later the same evening.
