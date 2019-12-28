we have been brought to mandir marg police station pic.twitter.com/VvopxCLLaI — Surekha (@surekhapillai) December 27, 2019

Numerous protesters was detained on Friday, 27 December at UP Bhawan in Delhi, where they were demonstrating against “police atrocities” in Uttar Pradesh following unrest over anti-Citizenship Act protests.

As soon as the protesters arrived at the venue, they were detained by the police and taken to the Mandir Marg station, according to reports.

Upon reaching Mandir Marg station, the crowd refused to go inside unless they were shown the order imposing Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, which was the reason cited for their detention. The demonstration, however, continued while a large group of protestors stood outside the police station.

mandir marg police station with other detainees pic.twitter.com/CsImIZWsJg — Surekha (@surekhapillai) December 27, 2019

protestors have refused to go inside the station unless the police show the 144 order and continue to protest outside pic.twitter.com/GlQCSiWt6G — Surekha (@surekhapillai) December 27, 2019

police: we will drop you wherever you wish to go. protestors: drop us to UP bhawan pic.twitter.com/IzVJKRgqBq — Surekha (@surekhapillai) December 27, 2019

The voices of dissent continued after the protesters were released later the same evening.

we have been released everyone walked out protesting pic.twitter.com/OaR3lbz8pz — Surekha (@surekhapillai) December 27, 2019

