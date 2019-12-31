#WATCH Maharashtra: Ink poured on a man reportedly by a woman Shiv Sena worker, in Beed allegedly over his social media post criticising Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (30.12.19) pic.twitter.com/xH6QzTiDzx — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019

A Shiv Sena worker allegedly threw ink on a man who had criticised Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on social media. The incident took place on December 30 in Beed, Maharashtra, news agency ANI reported. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the woman is seen pouring ink on the man while he continues to speak on the phone. A few days ago, Shiv Sena workers had reportedly assaulted a man and shaved his head in public for making a comment against the chief minister on his Facebook account.