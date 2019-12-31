Caught on camera: Shiv Sena worker throws ink on man who criticised Uddhav Thackeray on social media
This is not an isolated incident coming from Shiv Sena workers.
A Shiv Sena worker allegedly threw ink on a man who had criticised Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on social media. The incident took place on December 30 in Beed, Maharashtra, news agency ANI reported. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
In the video, the woman is seen pouring ink on the man while he continues to speak on the phone. A few days ago, Shiv Sena workers had reportedly assaulted a man and shaved his head in public for making a comment against the chief minister on his Facebook account.