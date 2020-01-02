The tradition of all trains honking together at 12 midnight to welcome and salute the New Year at Mumbai CSMT and rail car-sheds continues. pic.twitter.com/d98uU5YLks — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) December 31, 2019

At midnight of December 31-January, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was filled with the sounds of air horns from the trains waiting at the station, as part of an annual tradition across Central Railways

To bring in the new year, the suburban trains observe this ritual each year. Many social media users have responded to the footage with surprise, saying that despite being from the city, they didn’t know of this annual celebration. Others spoke about similar traditions that exist across the country.

When we were kids in Park Street, Kolkata on 31 st midnight all cars, church bells & ships used to honk at a time. That used to be wonderful. — Rakhi Mitra (@TheUntamedFire) January 1, 2020

I was born in Bombay and lived there for 25 years of my life - how am I just getting wind of this coolness! Bless Twitter! https://t.co/s4QhsaTwLz — Anita Rane (@AyeWhatMan) January 1, 2020

Thanks for this trivia. I am told something similar happens out at sea too. The foghorns are sounded at midnight on New Year @ajeetmahale — Aditya Anand (@anandaditya) January 1, 2020

Never knew this tradition

I will try to make it next year — प्रथमेश म्हात्रे (@pratmhatre) January 1, 2020