Watch: Mumbai’s trains blow their air horns together at midnight to ring in the new year
The city’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus hears a chorus of air horns every year when the clock strikes midnight, to mark January 1.
At midnight of December 31-January, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was filled with the sounds of air horns from the trains waiting at the station, as part of an annual tradition across Central Railways
To bring in the new year, the suburban trains observe this ritual each year. Many social media users have responded to the footage with surprise, saying that despite being from the city, they didn’t know of this annual celebration. Others spoke about similar traditions that exist across the country.