In a shocking incident, tiger 'Kumar' mauls & kills tigress 'Damini' in display enclosure of Sajjangarh zoological park Udaipur as visitors watch.

Forest dept says he broke fencing & attacked#Tiger #Wildlife #forests @fpjindia @IFS_Officers @PrakashJavdekar @SuPriyoBabul pic.twitter.com/Hp2dCZ0jDF — Sangeeta Pranvendra (@sangpran) January 2, 2020

A gruesome fight took place between a tiger and tigress at the Sajjangarh Biological Park in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on January 2, 2020. According to park officials, the aggressor, a tiger named Kumar, barged into tigress Damini’s enclosure and attacked her.

According to reports, Kumar is known to be aggressive in nature and was kept in a separate enclosure for Damini’s safety. GV Reddy, a forest official at the park, said, “The tiger is aggressive in nature. He barged into the enclosure of Damini and killed her after he caught her by the neck. There are some minor injuries on his body.”

In images and videos posted to social media, the tigress is seen being carried away with ropes and a stretcher.

Also watch

‘World’s bravest (or craziest)‘ duck swims rings around frustrated tiger

This video of a tiger family of three cubs and an adult drinking water is going viral