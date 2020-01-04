BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya openly threatening "to burn the city Indore".



BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera threatening a government official in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on January 3, 2020. According to reports, Vijayvargiya had called for senior officials to meet him at a protest venue. The BJP was protesting against what it termed city officials’ “politically motivated” action against the party’s workers.

However, only junior officials turned up for the event, which angered Vijayvargiya. “Have they [senior officers] become so big?” he said. “Officers should understand that they are public servants.”

Before being led away, Vijayvargiya delivered a threat. “We will not tolerate this at all. Our Sangh leaders are here, otherwise we would have set fire to Indore today.”

