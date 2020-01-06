Play

Speaking at the inauguration of the three-day Mega Brahmin Business Summit in Gujarat, state Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi said that Dr BR Ambedkar gave BN Rau, who was a Brahmin, credit for preparing the draft of Indian Constitution.

In his speech, Trivedi also presented several examples of what were claimed to be instances of the superiority of Brahmins over others. The Speaker said that eight out of nine Indian Nobel winners, including economist Abhijit Banerjee, were Brahmins.

He also quoted an incident from Indian history, saying that Brahmin Peshwa Bajirao left his meal half-eaten and rushed to help Kshatriya King Chhatrasal when the latter asked for assistance. Trivedi also delivered casually racist comments like, “If you go to China, you will be unable to tell if the eyes of the people are open or closed.”

The event was also attended by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.