JNU protest: Swanand Kirkire leads a chorus of his song ‘Baavra Mann’ on Mumbai’s Carter Road
Directors Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Vishal Bhardwaj were also seen at the demonstration, held in solidarity with students of Jawaharlal Nehru University.
In solidarity with the students of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, residents of Mumbai held a demonstration at Carter Road in Bandra. The protest, held in the aftermath of a violent attack by a masked mob of outsiders in JNU, saw various celebrities as well.
Among those present were directors Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj, and actors Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chaddha. Award-winning lyricist, actor and singer Swanand Kirkire (above and below) also gave a speech in support of the students, and sang his famous Baavra Mann.
The protestors sang along with Kirkire, moved by the familiar melody.
