Bollywood shows how it’s done! Standing by the students of #jnu. ⁦@swanandkirkire⁩ singing along with members of the film industry. #JNUattack pic.twitter.com/F5Diikiw5K — Rohit Khilnani (@rohitkhilnani) January 6, 2020

In solidarity with the students of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, residents of Mumbai held a demonstration at Carter Road in Bandra. The protest, held in the aftermath of a violent attack by a masked mob of outsiders in JNU, saw various celebrities as well.

Among those present were directors Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj, and actors Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chaddha. Award-winning lyricist, actor and singer Swanand Kirkire (above and below) also gave a speech in support of the students, and sang his famous Baavra Mann.

The protestors sang along with Kirkire, moved by the familiar melody.

Swanand Kirkire’s song of revolutionary love pic.twitter.com/0rKKeyDQBB — Namrata Joshi (@Namrata_Joshi) January 6, 2020

