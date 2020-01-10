Actor Juhi Chawla snapped at a television news channel reporter for asking her to elborate on one of her statements made during a recent event. A video of the exchange has been widely circulated on social media.

At the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Smarak event to “educate people on the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizenship, and protest against the woman who displayed a ‘free Kashmir’ banner at Mumbai’s Gateway of India”, Chawla had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “thinking about the country’s benefit, India Today TV reported.

The actor reportedly also said that she was disturbed by the recent developments in the country. When asked to elaborate on what disturbed her, she refused to answer any of the questions.

Chawla accused India Today TV reporter Pankaj Upadhyay of highlighting only a portion of what she said. In the video, she can also be heard making sarcastic comments to the reporter.