Watch: A Georgia man broke into a local Taco Bell, cooked a meal, took a nap, and left
When commitment to a late-night snack turns criminal.
On January 9 2020, The Gwinnett County Police Department in Lawrenceville, Georgia, USA released CCTV footage from December 25, 2019 showing a man breaking into a Taco Bell drive-through outlet, hoping to finally identify the culprit.
The man is seen entering through the order window, appearing fairly relaxed with headphones on his head, and proceeding to fry up a taco. “After he makes entry, he is seen on surveillance using the fryers to make himself a meal and then eats,” Georgia Police said in a statement.
After digging in, the man curled up amongst the appliances and took a nap, as seen in the clip above. Social media users have responded to the footage with amusement, and many assert that he should not be punished for his actions.