Police in Georgia search for man who broke into Taco Bell, made a meal and took a nap. https://t.co/OgqED8Ueco pic.twitter.com/iGo621KYRe — ABC News (@ABC) January 9, 2020

On January 9 2020, The Gwinnett County Police Department in Lawrenceville, Georgia, USA released CCTV footage from December 25, 2019 showing a man breaking into a Taco Bell drive-through outlet, hoping to finally identify the culprit.

The man is seen entering through the order window, appearing fairly relaxed with headphones on his head, and proceeding to fry up a taco. “After he makes entry, he is seen on surveillance using the fryers to make himself a meal and then eats,” Georgia Police said in a statement.

After digging in, the man curled up amongst the appliances and took a nap, as seen in the clip above. Social media users have responded to the footage with amusement, and many assert that he should not be punished for his actions.

Give him a job Taco bell he knows how to work the grill lol. — Nucky 👟 (@Enochstone1) January 9, 2020

don't you touch a hair on this hero's head — edgar allen poo (@bonobomindset) January 10, 2020