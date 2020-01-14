Play

Also watch

Interfaith prayers and rituals in New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh unite religions at protest site

Inspired by Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh sit-in, women lead anti-CAA protest at Kolkata’s Park Circus

Also read

Lohri 2020: Significance and importance of Lohri

The Art of Resistance: Ringing in the new year with CAA protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

Shaheen Bagh-like protests to oppose CAA now come up in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

CAA protests: Look into Shaheen Bagh traffic restrictions, Delhi HC orders police