BJP workers paint over the Free Kashmir, No CAA NRC graffiti on Church Street.#CAA_NRC #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/2Yz3i7obNJ — Deccan Herald (@DeccanHerald) January 14, 2020

Several Bharatiya Janta Party, Bajrang Dal and pro-Hindutva workers in Bengaluru used saffron paint to cover anti-CAA, anti-Modi and Free Kashmir slogans painted on Church Street, Bengaluru.

The graffiti was first seen on Tuesday morning, January 14. According to reports, CCTV footage from a nearby building shows that at least two people were involved in spray painting the slogans around 3 am on Tuesday.

#Grafiti work on Church Street in #Bengaluru

Unknown persons paint to express their opposition against #CAA_NRC . ‘No CAA, No NRC’



‘#Iwillnotshowmypapers’, ‘#detentioncenters ’ and “#FreeKashmir " graffiti as well can be seen. @TOIBengaluru @DCPCentralBCP say they r probing pic.twitter.com/l9SeNwFdtt — Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) January 14, 2020 Some of the anti-CAA graffiti before it was painted over.

The graffiti was on the wall of abandoned building in Shrungar Complex, a popular shopping mall in the early 1990s that now awaits demolition. By noon on Tuesday, the graffiti was painted over by a crowd of workers chanting “Bharat mata ki jai.” Those covering up the slogans also scrawled “We support CAA, NCR” on the walls (below).

After anti-CAA graffiti were painted on the walls at Church Street, pro-Hindu groups paint saffron over it. Photo by @geetikamantri @thenewsminute pic.twitter.com/sG18uX7ARr — Theja Ram (@thejaram92) January 14, 2020 'We support NRC, CAA' painted after the original graffiti was covered.

Also read

Jyoti Nivas College, Bengaluru, protests against CAA after students were heckled by BJP workers