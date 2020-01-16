Watch: Over two lakh protestors showed up in Mangaluru to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act
Those in attendance included activists Harsh Mander and Kannan Gopinathan.
Over two lakh people gathered at a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Karnataka’s Mangaluru on Wednesday, NDTV reported. The protest was organised primarily by the Muslim Central Committee of the region, the report added.
Not only did hundreds of thousands travel overland, hundreds of people also arrived at the protest site in boats, journeying from Ullal to Adyar in Mangaluru. Social activists Harsh Mander and Kannan Gopinathan also participated in the protest.
In December 2019, two people were killed in police firing after an anti-Citizenship Act protest in Mangaluru.