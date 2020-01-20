Huge protest in Berlin, Germany against CAA. Singing Sare Jahan Se Acha... pic.twitter.com/AIq8VfJagF — Akheel M.☮️🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@akheel_MN) January 19, 2020

While protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens rage across India, protests in Europe and USA are continuing as well. A large protest in Berlin, Germany (above) on January 19 saw demonstrators singing Iqbal’s Saare Jahaan Se Acha.

In Los Angeles, California (below), USA, protestors against the CAA and NRC waved the Indian flag, and chants of “Jai Bhim,” a reference to Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, were heard (below). A Dalit rights activist and artist speaking at the protest said, “When we say Jai Bhim, we are not just saluting each other, we are also fighting for a future where all of us are free.”

In Chicago, Illinois, USA, a protest march (below) saw slogans rejecting CAA, NRC and NPR, and posters saying “Stop internet shutdown,” An anti-CAA meet in Chicago also saw a group recitation of Varun Grover’s protest poem Hum Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge.

Hundreds of folks come out against CAA, NRC, NPR in Chicago today pic.twitter.com/EBmE46KrQL — Chicago South Asian Solidarity (@ChiSolidarity) January 19, 2020

In Atlanta, Georgia, USA, a protest march rejecting the CAA, NRC and NPR was held on January 20.

A powerful turn out today in Atlanta #atlagainstcaa pic.twitter.com/Hz30Cf5HIT — ATLRejectsCAA (@ATLAgainstCAA) January 19, 2020

