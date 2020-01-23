Yuvraj Singh Parihar, known as Baba Jackson rose to fame after actor Hrithik Roshan posted his TikTok video on social media and hailed him as the “smoothest air walker”. Parihar’s imitation of pop icon Michael Jackson covered not just his dance moves and outfits, but also his famous “moonwalk”, all of it set to Bollywood music.

No wonder then that Varun Dhawan and the cast of Street Dancer 3D quickly included Baba Jackson in their performance of the ’90s hit Mukkala Muqabala, from the movie Kadhalan (1994), for – what else? – a TikTok video.

