My son is ‘sevak’ of PM #Modi, #AmitShah: Father of Shaheen Bagh shooter | Download the ET App here: https://t.co/OpmgPJ3iU4 pic.twitter.com/lJvlNOFJOn — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) February 5, 2020

The father of Kapil Gujjar, who fired a gun on February 1 at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, the site of an indefinite sit-in against the Citizenship Act, has disclosed what he believes his son’s political views are. Saying that neither he nor his son have anything to do with the Aam Aadmi Party (Delhi Police claimed he and his son were AAP members). Claiming no political affiliations, Gaje Singh,Kapil Gujjar’s father, said that his son, however, is a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that his son considers himself a “sevak” of Modi, and has always talked about being a Hindu, and about Hindustan. “He was frustrated by the roads being blocked,” said Singh. “It takes him hours to get to work, maybe that’s why he took this step, I have no idea. I was with him till noon, and I don’t know what he did after I left for work, and I found all this out through phone calls from my older son and news channels.”

Also watch

‘I am Kapil Gujjar’: Listen to the man who fired a gun at Shaheen Bagh explain his reason



Also read

‘My son is a supporter of Modi’: Shaheen Bagh shooter’s father contradicts claims of link with AAP

Shaheen Bagh: AAP says Delhi Police is acting at the BJP’s behest after probe links shooter to party

How television news (and social media) is making Hindu youth in North India angry – and violent