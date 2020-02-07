Around the Web Watch: Twitter now has a feature that helps identify doctored photos and videos Posts that include manipulated media will now be labelled, and links will be provided to fact-checking sources. Scroll Staff 4 hours ago We know that some Tweets include manipulated photos or videos that can cause people harm. Today we’re introducing a new rule and a label that will address this and give people more context around these Tweets pic.twitter.com/P1ThCsirZ4— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 4, 2020 Also watch This technology makes it easier to create completely realistic fake videos of people Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Twitter Fake News Read Comments Print