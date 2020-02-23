Watch: Ram Sene leader threatens to kill student activist Amulya Leona, offers Rs 10 lakh reward
Leona was arrested on charges of sedition on February 20 for shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ at a rally in Bengaluru.
Sanjeev Maradi, a leader of the right-wing Hindu group Sri Ram Sene, has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone who kills student activist Amulya Leone. Leona was arrested on February 20 on charges of sedition after she shouted “Pakistan zindabad” at a public rally in Bengaluru. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi was also present at the rally.
“I request the government to not grant bail to Leona. If she is released, we will encounter her, or give a Rs 10-lakh reward to anyone who kills her,” Maradi was quoted as saying after being caught on camera issuing his threat.