Things are extremely tense in Maujpur-Jaffrabad.



Here is a video I clicked at 3.14 pm at Maujpur Chowk where I saw pro CAA protestors set a shop on fire. pic.twitter.com/fXbcrTkcwO — Vijayta Lalwani (@VijaytaL) February 24, 2020

The situation in North East Delhi escalated on Monday as extreme violence, rioting and arson were reported from Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh, Dayalpur, Bhajanpura, and nearby areas. A police constable was killed in the clashes between the anti- and pro-Citizenship Act protestors. Shops and vehicles were set on fire, and a protestor was seen opening fire right in front of a policeman while he did nothing to stop him.

From ground zero walking right towards the epicentre of violence between Jaffrabad/Maujpur area of north-east Delhi.



On one side are anti-CAA protesters from Jaffrabad & on the other side are pro-CAA protesters from Maujpur.



I report @TheQuint

*Deleted this by mistake. pic.twitter.com/YOuam4MFD4 — Aishwarya S Iyer (@iyersaishwarya) February 24, 2020

Unprecedented scenes in NorthEast Delhi's #Maujpur! #AntiCAA & pro-CAA protesters are overpowering hundreds of security forces. Agitators from both sides throwing stones, firing, and setting vehicles and shops ablaze.

Never witnessed such large scale violence in National Capital pic.twitter.com/RjlDoLk3gv — Tanushree Pandey (@TanushreePande) February 24, 2020

Reports of widespread violence in Northeast Delhi. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh areas see clases between pro and anti-CAA groups. Shops and vehicles have been set on fire. In this video, police personnel can be seen pelting stones. pic.twitter.com/2Axp0AS3b8 — Bodhisattva Sen Roy (@insenroy) February 24, 2020

#CitizenshipShowdown - Delhi violence update: A Petrol pump set ablaze in North East Delhi's Bhajanpura area. pic.twitter.com/nYSPwxghuz — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 24, 2020

This video is from our National Capital...



Can’t even imagine what’s going on in Kashmir....🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/2NX8YCuknP — Alok Shinde (@alokshinde) February 24, 2020

Violence started on Sunday after local BJP leader Kapil Mishra held a pro-Citizenship Act rally in the area and threatened the police, asking that the roads be cleared of protestors. “We will not even listen to the Delhi Police if the roads are not cleared by the time United States President Donald Trump leaves the country,” Mishra had said.

Soon after Mishra’s speech, videos of demonstrators chanting “Jai Shri Ram” and collecting stones and bricks and loading them onto trucks surfaced on social media.

Today afternoon, @KapilMishra_IND decided to issue a warning on camera in front of @DelhiPolice to the peaceful protestors of maujpur, seelampur.



No sedition case against @KapilMishra_IND for these statements? #reject_NRC_CAA_NPR#SeditionMustGo #ArrestKapilMishra pic.twitter.com/ZRkHTHIMWL — Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) February 23, 2020