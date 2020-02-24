Fresh clashes broke out on Monday between pro- and anti-Citizenship Act protestors for the second consecutive day in Delhi’s Maujpur area, PTI reported. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations for security reasons.

Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob and others tried to pacify the groups. Heavy security has been deployed in Jaffrabad metro station area as women continued to protest against the amended citizenship law, ANI reported.

The Jaffrabad metro station was closed on Sunday morning and the Maujpur-Babarpur station was closed in the evening after stone-pelting incidents were reported in the area.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar said four cases have been registered in connection with violence during protests on Sunday. One first information report has been registered at the Welcome police station while another has been filed at the Jaffrabad police station. Two other cases have been registered at the Dayalpur police station.

Security Update



Entry & exit of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 24, 2020

Trouble started on Sunday after local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra decided to hold a rally in favour of the law and asked the police to remove the protestors within three days.

Similar to the Shaheen Bagh sit-in, people also gathered at Khureji Khaas in Karawal Nagar, Chandbagh in North East Delhi, and Hauz Rani in South Delhi on Sunday, prompting the police to step up security. A car, three motorcycles and an eatery were set on fire in Karawal Nagar after 10 pm, according to The Indian Express.

“We received a call around 10 pm about rioting and fire in the area,” Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said. “At first, we were unable to reach the spot but were escorted by police later. The fire was brought under control by 11.15 pm.”



Meanwhile, Union minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday claimed that Pakistan was conspiring with the protestors in Shaheen Bagh and Jaffrabad. “After the abrogation of Sections 370 and 35A, the ISI-sponsored fundamentalists are bent on turning Delhi into old Kashmir,” Singh tweeted. “The protests in Jaffrabad and Shaheen Bagh are the results of Pakistan’s conspiracy.”