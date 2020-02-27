Very disturbing... Body of 16-year-old girl who died under suspicious circumstances at private junior college in #Patancheru being shifted at breakneck speed by @TelanganaPolice; girl's father who wanted to stop & ask questions is kicked by the policeman; where is empathy?? @ndtv pic.twitter.com/QcoUsnBuY1 — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) February 26, 2020

A policeman in Telangana’s Sanga Reddy district was caught on camera kicking the father of a 16-year-old girl who died in suspicious circumstances, NDTV reported.

In the video, the policemen can be seen pushing the girl’s coffin at a visibly high speed when the father tries to stop them. He is met with a kick, after which the policemen try to drag him away.

The incident reportedly took place when the police were trying to recover the corpse for post mortem examination.

The policeman who kicked the girl’s father has been suspended, the report added.