‘A petty website’: Times Now anchor rails against fact-checker AltNews after its claim is debunked
AltNews verified the authenticity of the video of a mosque being defaced during the Delhi violence, which Times Now said was fake.
During a panel discussion on Indian news channel Times Now, the channel’s editor-in-chief Rahul Shivshankar appeared visibly rattled at the mention of fact-checking wesbite Alt News.
A recent video of a mosque being defaced in Ashok Nagar during the Delhi violence was termed ‘fake’ by the channel. However, fact-checker Alt News verified the footage as authentic and recent.
When this was brought up by a panelist, who asked that Times Now should “apologise for calling a video fake” Shivshankar ranted, “I know what you’re referring to – a petty website run by individuals who have an axe to grind with the Modi government.”
