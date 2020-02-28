Chronology:



1) Times Now first terms a video of mosque defacement as fake.

2) @AltNews shows it is not fake.

3) Panelist on Times Now mentions @AltNews fact-check.

4) Times Now Editor-in-chief has a melt-down and goes on a rant against @AltNews.



:-) pic.twitter.com/dWnXwnKXIO — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) February 27, 2020

During a panel discussion on Indian news channel Times Now, the channel’s editor-in-chief Rahul Shivshankar appeared visibly rattled at the mention of fact-checking wesbite Alt News.

A recent video of a mosque being defaced in Ashok Nagar during the Delhi violence was termed ‘fake’ by the channel. However, fact-checker Alt News verified the footage as authentic and recent.

When this was brought up by a panelist, who asked that Times Now should “apologise for calling a video fake” Shivshankar ranted, “I know what you’re referring to – a petty website run by individuals who have an axe to grind with the Modi government.”

