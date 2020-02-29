Watch: Two pigeons found their way onto a domestic flight in India, and the video has gone viral
The chaos caused a thirty minute delay for the GoAir flight.
A video from a GoAir flight from Ahmedabad to Jaipur shows an unexpected pair of passengers: two pigeons. The pigeons are seen flying from one end of the plane to the other as crew members and passengers duck to avoid them.
The flight was delayed by thirty minutes because of the chaos. According to another passenger (below), the pigeons had flown in from the luggage storage area.