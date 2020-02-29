Video of two pigeons found in Ahmedabad-Jaipur flight is going viral @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/ogkhRgMiGP — satish jha. (@satishjha) February 29, 2020

A video from a GoAir flight from Ahmedabad to Jaipur shows an unexpected pair of passengers: two pigeons. The pigeons are seen flying from one end of the plane to the other as crew members and passengers duck to avoid them.

The flight was delayed by thirty minutes because of the chaos. According to another passenger (below), the pigeons had flown in from the luggage storage area.