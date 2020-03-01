Viral Video ‘Bravo la pédophilie’: Actor Adele Haenel storms out of Cesar Awards after Roman Polanski’s win Polanski was accused of raping a minor in the United States but could not be punished as he escaped the country. Scroll Staff 6 hours ago Adèle Haenel and Céline Sciamma walking out after it being announced Polanski won for Best Director, with other people in the audience following too #Cesar2020 pic.twitter.com/pocf4Zd27P— adèle haenel stan account (@arexnna) February 28, 2020 fuck it "bravo la pédophilie" on loop pic.twitter.com/gbn6hydiJY— morgan (@aIucarda) February 29, 2020 Also readRoman Polanski on decades-old rape case: ‘As far as what I did – It’s over’ Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Roman Polanski awards Read Comments Print