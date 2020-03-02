Play

An old video of the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens in his state has gone viral on social media.

Answering Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury’s question, Soren said, “Once we receive official documents on these, I will see how many people will have to be killed to implement these schemes, how many families will have to be destroyed, how many children will have to be orphaned, and how many women will have to be widowed, and then I will decide if I should implement the citizenship law and NRC in Jharkhand, or not.”