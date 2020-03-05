‘I think 3.4% is really a false number’: Donald Trump dismisses WHO claims on coronavirus
‘Now this is just my hunch, but based on a lot of conversations...personally, I’d say the number is way under 1%.’
In a telephonic conversation with Fox News, United States President Donald Trump has dismissed the World Health Organisation’s claim that the mortality rate for the COVID-19 is 3.4% – higher than the 2% that was reported earlier. Trump said he has a “hunch that the mortality rate is actually less than 1%” after factoring in unreported cases.
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah also made a compilation of Trump’s statements about coronavirus titled “Trump thanks Trump for containing coronavirus”.