How Moscow looked 124 years ago: Colourised and restored footage from May 1896
Russian YouTuber Denis Shiryaev has previously colourised and restored the Lumiere brothers’ 1896 film ‘The Arrival of a Train’.
The original footage (as seen below) was shot by Charles Moisson and Francis Doublier, on behalf of the Lumiere brothers, known for being among the first filmmakers in history. Note: The ambient sound in the video here was added much later.
Also read:
Watch: The Lumiere brothers’ ‘The Arrival of a Train’ – restored and colourised
Whose train is it anyway? A debate rages over ‘upscaled’ version of the Lumiere brothers’ film