Panic-buying, traffic jams: Scenes of chaos caused after PM Modi’s lockdown announcement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to convince citizens that essential supplies would be available.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday evening during his half-hour live televised address, but clearly failed to convince citizens that supplies of essential commodities would not be affected.
People rushed to markets to stock up before the lockdown set in at 12 midnight, leading to panic-buying and traffic jams on the roads, thus defeating the purpose of social distancing. Here are a few glimpses of the markets from Tuesday evening.
