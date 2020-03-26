Coronavirus: TikTokers wash veggies in washing machine, sanitise currency notes
Better safe than sorry, we suppose.
Remember the iconic laptop-washing scene from the Hindi television serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya?
Well, with government health advisories directing people to sanitise their hands and disinfect everything they touch in the time of the coronavirus, that scene is close to becoming a reality. Have a look at these overenthusiastic TikTok users, who are going as far as to sanitise currency notes.