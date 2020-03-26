Viral Video Covid-19: ‘Most of us have bigger concerns’, says Farah Khan on needless celeb workout videos ‘I can understand that you all are privileged and you don’t have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures.’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago View this post on Instagram BAS KARO yeh workout videos !! 😝 video shot by :- #diva A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Mar 25, 2020 at 10:49pm PDT Farah Khan on Instagram. Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Farah Khan Viral video Read Comments Print