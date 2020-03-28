Lockdown scenes: How thousands of migrant workers are heading home on foot in large crowds
Without transportation for daily wagers and migrant labourers, the only way to get home during the lockdown is to walk.
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown across the country, lakhs of migrant workers found themselves effectively stranded without work or pay.
In the absence of transport, large crowds, composed mostly of daily wage workers and migrant labourers, began long journeys on foot as they moved out of the cities they have been working in so that they could get home.
The videos above and below show glimpses of this migration out of Delhi-NCR – crowds huddled at the Delhi-UP border, some groups walking along highways, and families hoping to traverse enormous distances on foot.
Also watch
UP: Migrants forced to hop like frogs on the road during lockdown, Budaun police chief apologises
Coronavirus: Woman attacks policeman on duty after violating lockdown in Kolkata, arrested
Also read
Coronavirus lockdown: Provide food and shelter to migrants, home ministry tells states, UTs
Coronavirus lockdown: 300 migrant workers found holed up in two container trucks in Maharashtra
Coronavirus lockdown: 30 steps government should take to ease the suffering of the poorest Indians