After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown across the country, lakhs of migrant workers found themselves effectively stranded without work or pay.

In the absence of transport, large crowds, composed mostly of daily wage workers and migrant labourers, began long journeys on foot as they moved out of the cities they have been working in so that they could get home.

Thousands of labourers are now walking from Delhi to UP (NH9- Delhi -Meerut road). Numbers have swelled to several thousands during the last couple of hours, says my friend, @deepangshu who shot this video from an apartment in Indirapuram. pic.twitter.com/NNtXFmyiDk — Shantanu N Sharma (@shantanunandan2) March 27, 2020

The videos above and below show glimpses of this migration out of Delhi-NCR – crowds huddled at the Delhi-UP border, some groups walking along highways, and families hoping to traverse enormous distances on foot.

Scenes at Delhi UP Border ... pic.twitter.com/OOwxKbRnKk — Naveen Kapoor ANI (@IamNaveenKapoor) March 27, 2020

#WATCH Huge number of people seen walking on foot toward their homes in different districts of Uttar Pradesh, at Ghazipur near Delhi-UP border in absence of transport services due to #CoronvirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/k7mJxRK1QO — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

It’s a long walk to their homes. This is Noida-Greater Noida Highway right now. Several migrant labourers walking...Shouldn’t the States ensure ferry services for them? Pick and drop point-to-point? #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/9QHcWQ31YV — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) March 26, 2020

Migrant labourers waking from ITO/Mandi house to Anand Vihar/ISBT in hope of finding bus to take them to UP villages.Some of them have been walking for 3-5hrs with no water to drink or wash hands.”Hunger will kill us before #Corona does”they say. @ArvindKejriwal @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/a11AOoSDmk — Smita Sharma (@Smita_Sharma) March 27, 2020

NH9 (Delhi-Meerut road), about an hour ago. This place is just a KM from Delhi-UP border.

Scary photos. These labourers are possibly yet to reach Ghaziabad.

Immediate interventions needed. pic.twitter.com/rGjsZHMZRB — Shantanu N Sharma (@shantanunandan2) March 27, 2020

No interstate buses,no trains.Migrant labourers asked to leave for home and they march on for Amroha, Aligarh,Badayun,Buland Shahar and many places from Delhi N.C.R pic.twitter.com/5ZajIjwbq5 — Anindya Chattopadhya (@ANINDYAtimes) March 24, 2020

#CoronaLockdown shud have been planned/implemented in a better manner



Govt totally FAILED to plan LockDown & its impact on poor & labourers#NoJobs #NoTransport

Forced to return on foot 100’s of Kms to their native places



6PM, today Video @Palwal #Haryana#LockdownWithoutPlan pic.twitter.com/vUw34Thx9Y — Vineet Punia (@VineetPunia) March 27, 2020

Also watch

UP: Migrants forced to hop like frogs on the road during lockdown, Budaun police chief apologises



Coronavirus: Woman attacks policeman on duty after violating lockdown in Kolkata, arrested



Also read

Coronavirus lockdown: Provide food and shelter to migrants, home ministry tells states, UTs

Coronavirus lockdown: 300 migrant workers found holed up in two container trucks in Maharashtra



Coronavirus lockdown: 30 steps government should take to ease the suffering of the poorest Indians