This is shameful ,@budaunpolice . Instead of offering water, some solace to these migrant workers returning home amid the #Lockdown21 , your men are punishing them like this ? What is their fault if their factory owners are kicking them out ? @upcoprahul please intervene ! pic.twitter.com/nyFZgQwtoD — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) March 26, 2020

Policemen in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh forced migrant labourers seeking to return home after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown to hop like frogs on the road. In a video posted on social media, they were seen using their batons to make five civilians do this.

After widespread condemnation, the Senior Superintendent of Police in Budaun, Ashok Kumar Tripathi, apologised in a video (below) a day later.

“I feel sorry and apologise for this,” said Tripathi. “Investigation is being conducted against the responsible person,” he added, mentioning that the officer in question was still under training.

The @budaunpolice chief Mr Tripathi apologises for the incident and says he is ashamed . One hopes more corrective action will be taken but thank you for not brushing this under the carpet ! https://t.co/JXfq21v3xU pic.twitter.com/pN0GcD4D3W — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) March 26, 2020

