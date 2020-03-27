UP: Migrants forced to hop like frogs on the road during lockdown, Budaun police chief apologises
‘I feel sorry and apologise for this,’ said SSP Ashok Kumar Tripathi.
Policemen in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh forced migrant labourers seeking to return home after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown to hop like frogs on the road. In a video posted on social media, they were seen using their batons to make five civilians do this.
After widespread condemnation, the Senior Superintendent of Police in Budaun, Ashok Kumar Tripathi, apologised in a video (below) a day later.
“I feel sorry and apologise for this,” said Tripathi. “Investigation is being conducted against the responsible person,” he added, mentioning that the officer in question was still under training.
Also watch
Indian police are beating up people on the streets to enforce the coronavirus lockdown
Also read
The Indian Police must understand that coronavirus cannot be beaten with a lathi