Hundreds of migrant labourers defied the orders of the nationwide lockdown and gathered in Paippad village of Kerala’s Kottayam district on Sunday to demand food, potable water, and transport facilities to return to their hometowns.

India was placed under a 21-day lockdown that began on March 25 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at four hours’ notice. Migrant labourers across the country were stuck away from their homes and, with no employment opportunities, many of them decided to walk back to their hometowns due to a complete shutdown of public transport facilities.

District collector PK Sudheer Babu said it would be difficult to arrange transport facilities, the Times of India reported. He also said that food arrangement had been made for the workers till April 15, the report added.