Viral Video Watch: Drummer remixes TV anchor Arnab Goswami's rant against a lockdown critic 'Breaking: Arnab Goswami tests negative for journalism ethics,' drummer Raghav Bhutani wrote on Instagram. Scroll Staff 5 hours ago View this post on Instagram 'Breaking: Arnab Goswami tests Negative for Journalism Ethics. ' #nehr_who . . 🎸- @dopeameen23 Inspired by @daviddockerydrums #quarantine #drums #cover #news #peeinghuman #arnab #politics #drumming #experiment #stayhome A post shared by Raghav Bhutani (@reghev_drums) on Mar 29, 2020 at 11:57pm PDT