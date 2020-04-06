Sequel to Go Corona Go is here. "Chinese Virus Go Back" Ft. Raja Singh, BJP MLA from Goshamahal, Hyderabad #9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/lxuQbGYflG — No Show Rajneesh (@GochiwaleGuruji) April 5, 2020

After Union minister Ramdas Athawale popularised the “go corona, go” slogan, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Telangana MLA Raja Singh has come up with a new chant to defeat the coronavirus: “Chinese virus go back”.

In a video that is now circulating on social media, Singh is seen standing in a crowd, holding a flaming torch like his companions, chanting “Chinese virus go back”. The video was reportedly shot on Sunday night when lakhs of Indian lit lamps, candles, and torches in their homes for nine minutes, as urged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the video, Singh’s face mask can be been to have been pulled down. The incident was a violation of the lockdown as well as of social distancing norms.