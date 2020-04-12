Around the Web Watch: A view of the recently opened Srinagar-Leh highway that was shut since December The highway was shut owing to heavy snowfall. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago The 425 km Srinagar-Leh highway finally open again after clearing ops by the Border Roads Organisation. Shut since December due to snowfall. Early opening required for essential commodities to Ladakh. This is at/near Zojila pass at 11,500 ft altitude. Beautiful & treacherous. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/cLsi1QE8BN— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) April 11, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. roads highway leh Read Comments Print