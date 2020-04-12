Around the Web Watch: Gymnast Simone Biles takes sweatpants off while doing a handstand, sparks internet challenge It also turned into a take-your-shirt-off challenge. Scroll Staff 28 minutes ago handstand challenge 🤷🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/D11uhLoG37— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) April 11, 2020 Can I go viral for this on here or should I just go to TikTok? #HandstandChallenge pic.twitter.com/VCjwvjZer0— Lilo🌺 (@Alexxandra_G) April 10, 2020 whoever invented this “handstand tshirt challenge” and got Tom Holland to flex shirtless on insta stories... thank u very much pic.twitter.com/RlHu79aBx9— Jo Bradley (@JoLucyBradley) April 2, 2020 Sorry I'm late to our Zoom meeting, I was watching Jake Gyllenhaal put on a shirt while in a handstand. pic.twitter.com/UIlV5Wihyv— MTV (@MTV) April 2, 2020 when I saw Spider-Man and Jake Gyllenhaal do a handstand challenge with one shirt... first I want to thank them for having their shirt off because I haven’t seen a man in 25 days and also pic.twitter.com/BpQTiOsDY3— Lolo Jones (@lolojones) April 4, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Social Distancing Viral challenge Read Comments Print