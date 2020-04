This is just epic- Two detained after video of delivering 'pan masala' via drone goes viral in Morbi, Gujarat @GujaratPolice #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/p0vW9KyJx4 — Anubhav Khandelwal (@_anubhavk) April 12, 2020

Two people were arrested in Morbi, Gujarat, after a TikTok video of pan masala being delivered via a drone went viral, Ahmedabad Mirror reported.

Supply of all non-essential commodities has been halted by the government as India is currently under lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.