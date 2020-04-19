Watch: Police overturn vegetable cart in Mumbai containment zone, scuffle ensues as vendor hits back
The police have been accused of heavy-handed action across the country to enforce the lockdown.
A woman’s vegetable cart was overturned by officials of Mumbai Police, leading to a scuffle after she was disallowed to sell vegetables in a containment zone in the city on Friday, Hindustan Times reported. A video of the incident was posted on Twitter by news agency ANI.
In the video, a police officer was can be hitting the vegetable seller with a stick after which she retaliated. The incident reportedly took place in the Mankhurd area.