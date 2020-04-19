#WATCH Mumbai: A scuffle broke out between a hawker and police personnel yesterday after she was not allowed to sell vegetables in a containment area in Mankhurd. A case has been registered in the matter by police. (Source - Amateur video) #Maharashtra #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/NGhaUypxIx — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

A woman’s vegetable cart was overturned by officials of Mumbai Police, leading to a scuffle after she was disallowed to sell vegetables in a containment zone in the city on Friday, Hindustan Times reported. A video of the incident was posted on Twitter by news agency ANI.

In the video, a police officer was can be hitting the vegetable seller with a stick after which she retaliated. The incident reportedly took place in the Mankhurd area.