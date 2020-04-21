Around the Web Watch: Patients in a Covid-19 ward in a Jalandhar hospital keep their spirits up with music, dance It’s hard to be cheerful in these trying times. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago Meanwhile Punjabis in Special Corona Ward..!!The video was recorded in Civil Hospital Jalandhar on 19th April, 2020RT for Positivity pic.twitter.com/2Bzi4fmHQb— Akash Singh (@akashvaa) April 19, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jalandhar covid-19 music Print