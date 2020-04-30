BJP MLA @Brijbhushanbjp threatens Muslim vegetable vendor in front of his kid. 'बस्ती में दिख नही जाना तुम लोग, नही तोह मार मार के ठीक कर देंगे, मुसलमान होकय अपना नाम झूट बोलते हो'.

News link : https://t.co/PEM05T6S6k pic.twitter.com/PTS590pkg2 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 29, 2020

After Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Barhaj, Uttar Pradesh asked people in Deoria district not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, another BJP MLA was seen in a video threatening a Muslim vegetable vendor to not make sales in his area. The video is being circulated on social media.

“Do not enter this area again, otherwise we will thrash you and set you right,” BJP MLA Brij Bhushan Rajput from Charkhari constituency of Uttar Pradesh was heard telling the Muslim vegetable vendor. The vegetable seller allegedly gave a false Hindu name. The vendor’s son, who was accompanying him, was coaxed into giving away the real name after Rajput told him that it would “save his father”.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rajput confirmed that he indeed was the person talking to the vegetable seller in the video. “I reprimanded him because he was lying, and not wearing a face mask and gloves,” the MLA said. The video, however, shows that the vendor was wearing a black mask.

Yes, it was my video. I reprimanded him because he was lying. He said his name was Rajkumar while his name is Rehmuddin. He wasn't wearing masks&gloves. We know,16 vegetable sellers in Kanpur&1 in Lucknow tested COVID-19 positive: BJP MLA, Brij Bhushan Sharan pic.twitter.com/3Vi12bP4ZW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2020

According to a report by News18 Hindi, the MLA said that the government should issue identity cards to those who are involved in the supply of essential commodities to make sure that they are not associated with Pakistan or their Inter-Services Intelligence.