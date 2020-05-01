#UPDATE Individual movement has also been curtailed as we're enforcing the curbing of inter-state&inter-dist movement. Be it media persons/Police/doctors, their inter-state&inter-dist movement through these borders (Delhi-Gurugram border) will also not be allowed: ACP Karan Goyal pic.twitter.com/X5NRmqoSbe — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

Assistant Commissioner of Gurugram Police Karan Goyal has said that inter-state movement on the Delhi-Gurugram border will be made stricter and arrangements for those working in Delhi hospitals and living in Gurugram will have to be made in Delhi, news agency ANI reported. The revised inter-state and inter-district movement reservations are applicable to media persons and police officials as well, Goyal said (video above).

The Gurugram administration had banned all vehicular movement, except for a few essential services, near its border with Delhi, and had also sealed the border, on Thursday. The announcement was made after a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Haryana, 46 of which in Sonepat, Jhajhar and Faridabad were traced back to Delhi.