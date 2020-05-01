Watch: What the Gurugram-Delhi border restrictions mean for those travelling within the NCR
The border restrictions are applicable to media persons, police officials and doctors, said the ACP.
Assistant Commissioner of Gurugram Police Karan Goyal has said that inter-state movement on the Delhi-Gurugram border will be made stricter and arrangements for those working in Delhi hospitals and living in Gurugram will have to be made in Delhi, news agency ANI reported. The revised inter-state and inter-district movement reservations are applicable to media persons and police officials as well, Goyal said (video above).
The Gurugram administration had banned all vehicular movement, except for a few essential services, near its border with Delhi, and had also sealed the border, on Thursday. The announcement was made after a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Haryana, 46 of which in Sonepat, Jhajhar and Faridabad were traced back to Delhi.