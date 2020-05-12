The @meerutpolice , filmed here overturning vegetable carts in an area that is close to a hotspot in the city . Meerut is among UP’s worst affected districts for #COVID19 , but does that justify the behaviour on display ? An enquiry has been ordered in this matter ... pic.twitter.com/Af8dqpt0zr — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) May 11, 2020

In yet another example of police atrocities during the lockdown, a video of policemen in Meerut overturning vegetable carts on the street has surfaced on social media. The video was shot from a height, possibly a balcony or a terrace, and was posted on Twitter by an NDTV journalist.

One of the policemen who overturned a vegetable cart was armed, while some others in the contingent were dressed in riot gear. Nobody else can be seen on the street.

“This is from an area close to a COVID-19 hotspot... I have asked a senior police officer in the area to carry out a formal inquiry,” senior police officer Akhilesh Narayan Singh was quoted as saying by NDTV. “Many aspects to this video have emerged and I have asked that all these be taken into consideration in the probe.”

