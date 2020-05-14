More distressing videos of the hardships of migrant workers amidst the nationwide lockdown continue to emerge. In one case, a migrant worker improvised a wooden cart and pulled his pregnant wife and infant daughter nearly 700 km from Hyderabad in Telangana to Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, NDTV reported. The worker said that he received no help from the government during the lockdown.

Another video showed a woman walking towards her home, dragging a trolley bag while a sleeping child clung to it. The group of migrant workers reportedly started walking from Punjab and were headed towards Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. The woman, perhaps exhausted from the long walk, refused to stop and speak to a journalist asking her questions.