Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/IY0H1Lc77E pic.twitter.com/s9XmwVfabP — New Day (@NewDay) May 29, 2020

A CNN crew of journalists and camerapersons was arrested live on air on Friday morning while it was covering the protests in Minneapolis, United States, against George Floyd’s death. Floyd, an African American man, died on Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest.

Floyd’s death, resulting from the action of a white police officer, has sparked a series of protests across the US.

The police asked the CNN crew to move but it did not, following which its members were detainarrested, the media organisation said in a report. The arrested crew included reporter Omar Jimenez, who was put in handcuffs, despite showing his CNN badge while reporting and identifying himself as a reporter.