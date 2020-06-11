Play

Every month, we will appoint a chef as the curator of Scroll Food and give them the space to talk about their work, their relationship with food, and the shifting sands of taste. All through the month, you can read their recipes on the section, watch their videos on Instagram and Facebook, and learn secrets from their kitchen.

We start the initiative with Rahul Akerkar, the chef and founder of Qualia, whose restaurants have redefined Mumbai’s culinary landscape time and again. His restaurant Under The Over was a bright spot on the city’s dining scene in the ’90s.

Indigo, his big experiment in Colaba, rewrote the rules and set new standards for the industry. And his newest labour of love, Qualia, is exploring culinary concepts close to his heart.

